India beat SL via Super Over in 3rd T20I; bag series 3-0

Pallekele (Sri Lanka), Jul 30 (PTI) India defeated Sri Lanka via the Super Over in the inconsequential third and final T20I at Pallekele here on Tuesday to sweep the series 3-0.

Kusal Perera (46, 34b) and Kusal Mendis (43, 41b) guided Lanka’s chase of 138 before their innings fell apart in the familiar fashion at the business end. SL ended up at 137/8 after stipulated 20 overs, taking the match to Super Over.

For India, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Rinku Singh and skipper Suryakumar Yadav took two wickets apiece. India needed just three runs to win in Super Over.

Earlier, SL bowlers produced a tidy effort to restrict India to a modest 137/9.

Spinners Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana led the hosts’ bowling, sharing five wickets between them, as only Shubman Gill showed some spunk with a 39 in the company of Riyan Parag (26).

Brief scores: India: 137/9 in 20 overs (Shubman Gill 39, Riyan Parag 26, Washington Sundar 25; Wanindu Hasaranga 2/29, Maheesh Theekshana 3/28) lost to Sri Lanka: 137/ 8 in 20 overs (Kusal Perera 46, Kusal Mendis 43; Washington Sundar 2/23, Rinku Singh 2/3, Suryakumar Yadav 1/5). India win in Super Over. PTI UNG 7/21/2024 APA APA