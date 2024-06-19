India beat South Africa by 4 runs in 2nd Women''s ODI, take 2-0 lead in series

Bengaluru, Jun 19 (PTI) Smriti Mandhana smashed her second consecutive ODI century while skipper Harmanpreet Kaur also blasted a hundred as India beat South Africa by four runs in a thrilling game to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, here on Wednesday.

Mandhana hit a 120-ball 136 and Harmanpreet scored an unbeaten 103 off 88 deliveries to power India to a massive 325 for three.

The hosts then restricted South Africa to 321 for 6 despite superb centuries by captain Laura Wolvaardt (135 not out off 135 balls) and Marizanne Kapp (114).

For India, Pooja Vastrakar (2/54) and Deepti Sharma (2/56) were the most successful bowlers.

Brief Score: India: 325 for 3 in 50 overs (Smriti Mandhana 136, Harmanpreet Kaur 103 not out; Nonkululeko Mlaba 2/51).

South Africa: 321 for 6 in 50 overs (Laura Wolvaardt 135 not out, Marizanne Kapp 114; Deepti Sharma 2/56, Pooja Vastrakar 2/54).