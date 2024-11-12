India beat South Korea 3-2 in women's Asian Champions Trophy hockey

Rajgir (Bihar), Nov 12 (PTI) India beat South Korea 3-2 to register their second consecutive win in the women's Asian Champions Trophy hockey here on Tuesday.

India raced to a 2-0 lead in the first half through goals from Sangita Kumari (3rd minute) and Deepika (20th) before Korea mounted a strong comeback in the third quarter and drew parity with goals from Yuri Lee (34th) and skipper Eunbi Cheon (38th).

But the match was far from over as Deepika scored from the spot in the 57th minute to eke out a close win for India.

India had defeated Malaysia 4-0 in their tournament opener on Monday. The hosts will next play Thailand on Thursday.

In the first match of the day, Thailand held Japan 1-1, while reigning Olympic silver medallists China defeated Malaysia 5-0 to register their second consecutive win in the tournament. PTI SSC AM SSC AM AM