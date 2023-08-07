India beat South Korea 3-2 to maintain dominant run

Chennai, Aug 7 (PTI) Already through to the semifinals, hosts India maintained their dominance in the Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament with a nervy 3-2 victory over South Korea in their fourth round-robin fixture here on Monday.

With 10 points from three wins and one draw, India are on top the league table. They had already qualified for the semifinals before the match. Nilakanta Sharma put India in lead with his sixth-minute strike. Sharma was at the right place as he put the ball into the Korea net after Sukhjeet, having received the ball from Sumit Shamsher Singh, dribbled past two defenders and passed it to the scorer.

India's joy was short-lived as the Koreans came back with the equaliser barely six minutes later, Kim Sunghyun driving the ball past home team goalkeeper Krishan Bahadur Pathak, who was playing in his 100th international game.

The assist was provided by Manjae Jung.

India, however, regained their lead as Harmanpreet Singh struck off a penalty corner in the 23rd minute, hitting it low to the right of the keeper much to the joy of the spectators present at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium.

Mandeep Singh made it 3-1 with his 33rd minute strike, consolidating India's position in the match.

Yang Jihun pulled one back for Korea in the 58th minute but India held on to the lead in the final two minutes.