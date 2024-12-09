India beat Sri Lanka 5-0 in deaf bilateral cricket series

New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) The Indian deaf cricket team recorded a 5-0 win over Sri Lanka in a bilateral one-day series held here from December 2 to 8.

The Indian squad was led by Virendra Singh and included 15 players from across the country. Sri Lanka were led by Gimadu Malkam.

The Indian team won the fifth and final ODI by 13 runs. Having posted 289 in 49.5 overs in the first innings, India restricted Sri Lanka to 276 all-out in 48.4 overs to notch a thrilling win.

India’s Sai Akash was named the player of the match for the fifth game while Sri Lanka’s Alanrose Kalep was adjudged the player of the series for his 12 wickets in four innings.

India’s Santosh Kumar Mahopatra was named the best batter of the series for scoring 325 runs in five outings with one century and two fifties.

The Indian team had trained under head coach Dev Dutt and assistant coach Susheel Gupta in the national capital from November 25 to December 1.

The series was hosted by the Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA), a member of the Deaf International Cricket Council (DICC). The DICC works closely with the International Cricket Council for promotion of cricket among hearing-impaired athletes all around the world. PTI DDV BS BS