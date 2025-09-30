India beat Sri Lanka by 59 runs under DLS Method in Women's World Cup opener

Guwahati, Sep 30 (PTI) India defeated Sri Lanka by 59 runs under DLS Method in a rain-shortened ICC Women's World Cup opener here on Tuesday.

Amanjot Kaur (57 off 56 balls) and Deepti Sharma (53 off 53 balls) shared a 103-run partnership for the seventh wicket as India made 269/8 with two rain disruptions forcing the match to be reduced to 47 overs per side.

Chasing a DLS target of 271, Sri Lanka were all out for 211 in 45.4 overs with Deepti returning figures of 3/54 as India began their campaign in style.

Sent in to bat first, India were in all sorts of trouble with Sri Lankan spinner Inoka Ranaweera taking four wickets for 46 runs as the hosts were reduced to 124/6 before Amanjot and Deepti did the repair work.

Brief scores: India: 269 for 8 in 47 overs (Amanjot Kaur 57, Deepti Sharma 53; Inoka Ranaweera 4/46).

Sri Lanka: 211 all out in 45.4 overs (Chamari Athapaththu 43, Nilakshika Silva 35; Deepti Sharma 3/54, Sneh Rana 2/32, Shree Charani 2/37).