India beat Sri Lanka by eight wickets in first Women's T20I

Visakhapatnam, Dec 21 (PTI) Jemimah Rodrigues struck an unbeaten 69 to help India beat Sri Lanka by eight wickets in the first of the five-match T20 International series here on Sunday.

Rodrigues was in fine form as she hit 10 fours from the 44 deliveries she faced, while opener Smriti Mandhana and captain Harmanpreet Kaur chipped in with 25 and 15 not out, as India chased down the target of 122 with 32 balls to spare.

India reached 122 for 2 in 14.4 overs.

Earlier, Indian bowlers dished out a clinical performance to restrict Sri Lanka to 121 for 6.

Deepti Sharma (1/20), Kranti Gaud (1/23) and Shree Charani (1/30) took one wicket apiece for India while three Sri Lankan batters were run out after Harmanpreet won the toss and opted to bowl.

Vishmi Gunaratne top-scored for Sri Lanka with 39 while Hasini Perera and Harshitha Samarawickrama chipped in with 20 and 21 respectively.

India are playing their first match since winning the ODI World Cup in November.

Brief Scores: Sri Lanka Women: 121 for 6 in 20 overs (Vishmi Gunaratne 39; Deepti Sharma 1/20).

India Women: 122 for 2 in 14.4 overs (Jemimah Rodrigues 69 not out, Smriti Mandhana 25; Inoka Ranaweera 1/17). PTI PDS PDS AH AH