India beat Sri Lanka by nine wickets in Women's ODI tri-series match

Colombo, Apr 27 (PTI) Opener Pratika Rawal struck an unbeaten half-century, while Smriti Mandhana and Harleen Deol made useful contributions as India comfortably defeated Sri Lanka by nine wickets in the rain-curtailed Women's ODI tri-series match here on Sunday.

Pratika (50 not out) and Mandhana (43) were involved in a 54-run stand for the opening wicket before the Delhi youngster forged an unbeaten 95-run stand with Harleen (48 not out) as India chased down the 148-run target in 29.4 overs.

In a match reduced to 39 overs per-side due to a delay of three hours following heavy showers, Sri Lanka were bundled out for 147 in 38.1 overs with Sneh Rana (3/31), Shree Charani (2/26) and Deepti Sharma (2/22) doing the damage.

None of the Sri Lankan batters could get a big knock as Hasini Perera made 30 in 46 balls and Kavisha Dilhari contributed a 26-ball 25.

Brief Scores: Sri Lanka: 147 all out in 38.1 overs (Hasini Perera 30; Sneh Rana 3/31, Shree Charani 2/26, Depti Sharma 2/22).

India: 149 for 1 in 29.4 overs (Pratika Rawal 50 not out, Harleen Deol 48 not out, Smriti Mandhana 43). PTI AM AM AT AT