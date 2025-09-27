India beat Sri Lanka via Super Over in inconsequential Asia Cup Super 4 tie

Dubai, Sep 26 (PTI) Opener Pathum Nissanka's magnificent hundred went in vain as India defeated Sri Lanka via a Super Over in their inconsequential Super 4s match of the Asia Cup here on Friday.

In the Super Over, left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh struck twice to restrict Sri Lanka to just two runs, which India skipper knocked off in the first ball.

Earlier, sent into bat, India posted 202 for five, with in-form opener Abhishek Sharma slamming a 31-ball 61 laced with eight fours and two sixes. Tilak Varma (49 not out off 34 balls), Sanju Samson (39 off 23) and Axar Patel (21 not out off 15) also made useful contributions.

In reply, Nissanka produced a brilliant 58-ball 107 but Sri Lanka were restricted to 202 for five in 20 overs. Kusal Perera chipped in with a 32-ball 58.

Kuldeep Yadav (1/31), Varun Chakaravarthy (1/31), Hardik Pandya (1/7), Arshdeep Singh (1/46) and Harshit Rana (1/54) shared the wickets for India.

Brief Scores: India: 202 for 5 in 20 overs (Abhishek Sharma 61, Tilak Varma 49 not out, Sanju Samson 39; Charith Asalanka 1/18).

Sri Lanka: 202 for 5 in 20 overs (Pathum Nissanka 107, Kusal Perera 58; Kuldeep Yadav 1/31). PTI ATK SSC SSC