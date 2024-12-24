India beat West Indies by 115 runs to clinch three-ODI series

Vadodara, Dec 24 (PTI) A superlative batting display helped India seal the three-game ODI series with a massive 115-run win over West Indies in the second match here on Tuesday.

Advertisment

Opting to bat, India produced a solid batting show with Harleen Deol (115) hitting a century and Smriti Mandhana (53), Pratika Rawal (76) and Jemimah Rodrigues (52) scoring fifties to take India to 358 for five.

In reply, WI folded for 243 in 46.2 overs with Hayley Matthews making a 109-ball 106 at the top.

Priya Mishra snapped three wickets, while Deepti Sharma (2/40), Titas Sadhu (2/42) and Rawal (2/37) accounted for two wickets each.

Advertisment

Brief Scores: India: 358 of 5 in 50 overs (Harleen Doel 115; Pratika Rawal 76; Afy Fletcher 1/38).

West Indies: 243 all out in 46.2 overs (Hayley Matthews 106; Priya Mishra 3/49). PTI ATK UNG ATK 7/21/2024