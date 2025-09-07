India begin as underdogs against Carlos Queiroz's Oman in CAFA Nations Cup 3rd-place match

Hisor (Tajikistan), Sep 7 (PTI) India reached the play-offs in their maiden CAFA Nations Cup participation but this achievement should not mask the side's attacking woes as it looks for a much-improved outing upfront against Oman in the third-place match here on Monday.

Both Oman and India finished second in their respective groups to set up the third-fourth place match. Uzbekistan and Iran will play in the final in Tashkent, also on Monday, after topping Group A and B respectively.

The eight-team tournament is being co-hosted by Uzbekistan and Tajikistan with the group matches being played in Tashkent and Hisor respectively.

Ranked 54 places above India (133rd), Oman will start as favourites at the Hisor Central Stadium, though Khalid Jamil's team may have the advantage of having played three earlier matches at the same venue.

Placed in Group B, India had beaten co-hosts Tajikistan 2-1, before losing 0-3 to formidable Iran and drawing 0-0 against Afghanistan, a result which exposed the team's inability to put the ball in the net, despite getting chances to score.

Oman, ranked 79th in the world, played all their three Group A matches in Tashkent in Uzbekistan. They drew 1-1 with Uzbekistan, who have qualified for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, beat Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan by identical margins of 2-1 each.

Oman ended on same points -- seven -- with Uzbekistan but finished second in their group on inferior goal difference.

Oman have been one of the Asian sides India have played against quiet a number of times. In the nine matches the two teams have played each other since 2000, Oman have won six and India none. Three matches have been drawn.

The last match between India and Oman was a drawn affair (1-1) in a friendly match in Dubai in 2021.

The West Asian side have come here with a new coach in Carlos Queiroz, who is a familiar face in Asia having managed the national teams of Iran, UAE and Qatar in the past. The hugely experienced Queiroz has also coached Spanish top club Real Madrid and the national teams of Portugal, Egypt and South Africa.

Queiroz is also a familiar face with the Indian team -- as Iran coach in 2015 and at the helm of Qatari team in 2023, both World Cup qualifying round matches.

Blue Tigers head coach Khalid Jamil said his team had come here with a purpose and not just to participate in the tournament.

"All our players are fine, and are all positive after these results. We must continue this positivity into the next game. I have a good feeling that we could get a positive result," said Jamil at the pre-match press conference.

"We felt from the very start that we could do something good here, and I must say that it is the belief and hard work of the players that have brought us the the CAFA Nations Cup play-off stage.

"Oman are a very good team. They have a good coach (Carlos Queiroz), quality players, and they've done well in their group. It will definitely not be easy, and we'll have to fight for everything. But we are ready for it," he said.

Talking about the past record, Jamil said he is looking for a win.

"First and foremost, we must get a result – that's the most important thing." India are preparing for the two AFC Asian Cup 2027 Group C Qualifiers matches against Singapore (October 9 and 14) next month. PTI PDS PDS AH AH