India blank Brazil 4-0 in their final pool game, to meet SA in quarterfinals in squash World Cup

Chennai, Dec 11 (PTI) Already through to the quarterfinals, hosts India blanked debutants Brazil 4-0 in their final pool B match of the Squash World Cup here on Thursday.

National champion Velavan Senthilkumar gave India the perfect start, outplaying world No. 183 Pedro Mometto. 3-0 (7-5, 7-2, 7-2).

India’s 17-year-old rising star Anahat Singh then doubled the lead as she brushed aside Laura Silva 3-0 (7-4, 7-0, 7-2) in 14 minutes.

India's top-ranked player Abhay Singh sealed the fixture with a clinical 3-0 (7-3, 7-1, 7-1) victory against Diego Gobbi.

Veteran Joshna Chinappa was given a walkover in the final match of the tie.

Having defeated Switzerland in their opening fixture of the tournament, India thus topped their Pool. They will take on South Africa in their quarter-final match on Friday. PTI APA KHS