India bowl out Australia for 199 in World Cup opener

Chennai: India bowled out Australia for 199 in their ICC World Cup opener here on Sunday.

Captain Pat Cummins opted to bat first after winning the toss but things didn't go as planned for the visitors, who were reeling at 119 for five in the 30th over.

Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja (3/38) did the bulk of the damage with his middle over blows.

Steven Smith top-scored for the Aussies with 46 off 71 balls, while David Warner made 41 from 52 balls.

Brief scores: Australia: 199 all out in 49.3 overs (Steven Smith 46, David Warner 41; Ravindra Jadeja 3/38, Kuldeep Yadav 2/42, Jasprit Bumrah 2/35).