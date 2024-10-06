India bowl out Bangladesh for 127 in first T20I

Gwalior, Oct 6 (PTI) India bowled out Bangladesh for 127 in the first T20 International of the three-match series here on Sunday.

Asked to bat first, Bangladesh were in early trouble at 14 for two with left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh (3/14) removing both openers Litton Das and Parvez Hossain Emon cheaply.

Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto made 27 off 25 balls and Mehidy Hasan Miraz contributed 35 in 32 deliveries.

Varun Chakravarthy (3/31), Mayank Yadav (1/21) and Washington Sundar (1/12) picked up wickets in the middle overs to keep India in total control of the game.

Hardik Pandya too chipped in with a wicket towards the end.

Brief scores: Bangladesh: 127 all out in 19.5 overs (Najmul Hossain Shanto 27, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 35 not out; Arshdeep Singh 3/14, Varun Chakravarthy 3/31).