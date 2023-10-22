India bowl out New Zealand for 273; Mohammed Shami takes 5 wickets

Dharamsala: Pacer Mohammed Shami grabbed 5/54 in his comeback to help India restrict New Zealand to a modest 273 in a World Cup match here on Sunday.

Advertisment

With this, Shami became the first Indian to bag five wickets twice at ODI World Cups.

Having been included in place of Shardul Thakur, Shami was the pick of the Indian bowling attack as New Zealand folded up for 273 in the last ball of the innings.

Kuldeep Yadav bagged 2/73.

Advertisment

Daryl Mitchell top-scored for New Zealand with a career-best 130.

New Zealand lost openers Devon Conway (0) and Will Young (17) cheaply, but thereafter Mitchell and Rachin Ravindra (75) shared a 159-run partnership to revive their innings.

Brief Scores: New Zealand 273 in 50 overs (Daryl Mitchell 130, Rachin Ravindra 75; Mohammed Shami 5/54) vs India.