Advertisment
Sports

India bowl out NZ for 255; need to chase 359 to win second Test

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sarfaraz Khan celebrate the wicket of New Zealand's captain Tom Latham during the second day of the second test cricket match between India and New Zealand, at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in Pune, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024.

Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sarfaraz Khan celebrate the wicket of New Zealand's captain Tom Latham during the second day of the second test cricket match between India and New Zealand, at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in Pune, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024.

Pune: Spinners inflicted quick blows as India bowled out New Zealand for 255 in their second innings on the third day of the second Test here on Saturday.

Advertisment

But New Zealand built a lead of 358 runs, and the victory target of 359 is quite challenging on a crumbling Pune pitch.

Resuming at 198 for five, the Kiwis lost their remaining five wickets for 57 runs in an hour into the first session itself.

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (2/97) and left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja (3/72) shared the spoils.

Advertisment

Brief scores: New Zealand: 259 all out and 255 all out in 69.4 overs (Tom Latham 86, Glennn Phillips 48, Tom Blundell 41) vs India: 156 all out.

Pune India Vs New Zealand Ind vs NZ second test
Advertisment
Advertisment
Subscribe