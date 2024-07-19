India bowl out Pakistan for 108 in women's Asia Cup

Dambulla (Sri Lanka), Jul 19 (PTI) Defending champions India dished out a fine bowling effort led by experienced off-spinner Deepti Sharma (3/20) to bowl out arch-foes Pakistan for a sub-par 108 in their opening Women's Asia Cup match here on Friday.

India, after being asked to bowl first, tasted their first success in the second over itself when pacer Pooja Vastrakar (2/31) dismissed Gull Feroza, caught by skipper Harmanpreet Kaur at mid-on.

Vastrakar again struck soon, dismissing the other Pakistan opener Muneeba Ali with a short-pitched delivery, caught by Jemimah Rodrigues at cover, reducing Pakistan to 26 for 2 after the fourth over.

The Indians didn't allow Pakistani batters to settle down as off-spinner Shyreyanka Patil (2/14) packed off Aliya Riaz, caught by Rodrigues at mid-wicket.

The Pakistani batters struggled to score runs, let alone building partnerships as Indian bowlers continued to pick up wickets at regular intervals to derail their opponents.

The next to depart was Pakistan skipper Nida Dar who was holed out to Dayalan Hemalatha at long-on off the bowling of Deepti as the batter went for her customary huge heave over the straight boundary.

It was raining wickets for India as pacer Renuka Singh (2/14) struck twice in the last two deliveries of her spell.

Renuka first accounted for Sidra Amin (25) and then trapped Iram Javed leg before in the next ball to reduce Pakistan to 61 for 6 in 13 overs.

Thereafter Tuba Hassan (22) and Fatima Sana (22 not out) stitched together a valuable 31-run stand for the seventh wicket to take Pakistan forward.

But their partnership finally came to an end in the 18th over when Hassan was caught by Radha Yadav at backward point off Deepti.

The 18th over bowled by Deepti saw three dismissals -- Hassan, Syeda Aroob Shah and Nashra Sandhu.

While Hassan and Sandhu fell to Deepti, Shah was run out, denying the India spinner a hat-trick chance.

Sana hammered left-arm spinner Radha for two sixes in the 19th over to take Pakistan over the 100-run mark. PTI SSC SSC 7/13/2024