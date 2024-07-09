India bowl out SA for 84 in third women's T20I

Chennai, Jul 9 (PTI) Pooja Vastrakar and Radha Yadav shared seven wickets between them as India bundled out South Africa for 84 runs in 17.1 overs in the third women's T20I here on Tuesday.

Opting to bowl, Pooja (4/13) and Radha (3/6) were simply sensational as India produced a disciplined effort.

For SA, Tazmim Brits was the top-scorer with a 23-ball 20, while Anneke Bosch scored 17 and Marizanne kapp made 10.

Besides Pooja and Radha, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil and Deepti Sharma also claimed a wicket each.

Brief Score: South Africa Women: 84 all out in 17.1 overs (Tazmim Brits 23; Pooja Vastrakar 4/13). PTI ATK SSC SSC