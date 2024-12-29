India bowled out for 369, Australia take 105-run lead in 4th Test

Melbourne, Dec 29 (PTI) India were bowled out for 369 in their first innings with Nitish Kumar Reddy scoring 114 as Australia took a 105-run lead in the fourth Test here on Sunday.

Reddy made his runs off 189 balls with 11 fours and one six and was the last wicket to fall, caught by Mitchell Starc off Nathan Lyon in only the fourth over of the day.

For Australia, Pat Cummins (3/89), Scott Boland (3/57) and Nathan Lyon (3/96) were the pick of the bowlers.

Brief scores: Australia 474 all out lead India 369 all out in 119.3 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 82, Nitish Kumar Reddy 114, Washington Sundar 50; Scott Boland 3/57) by 105 runs. PTI DDV UNG DDV 7/21/2024