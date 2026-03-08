India bulldoze New Zealand in final, defend T20 World Cup title

Ahmedabad, Mar 8 (PTI) India produced a batting spectacle of rare ferocity to overwhelm New Zealand by 96 runs in the summit clash and defend the T20 World Cup title after posting a record total here on Sunday.

Powered by a blazing 89 from Sanju Samson and explosive half-centuries from Abhishek Sharma (52) and Ishan Kishan (54), India's top order went on a six-hitting spree to leave the New Zealand bowlers shell-shocked in the title clash, posting a massive 255 for five.

The total was the highest ever posted in a T20 World Cup final, capping a dominant display by the defending champions on the biggest stage of the tournament. India also became the first team to win the tournament.

The scoreboard pressure got to the Black Caps who desperately went after the Indian bowlers and ended up losing three quick wickets initially.

Their biggest hope Finn Allen (9) and the dangerous Glenn Phillips (5) perished early and with that New Zealand's chances of putting up a decent fight went up in smoke.

Axar Patel (3/27) and Jasprit Bumrah (4/15) had bulldozed the Kiwi innings and with the departure of Tim Seifert (52 off 26), the contest was reduced to a formality. Invited to bat, Samson and Abhishek went on the offensive, tearing into the Kiwi attack with audacious strokeplay.

The duo hammered boundaries at will and raised a breathtaking 98-run opening stand in just 7.1 overs, setting the tone for a massive total.

Batting with sheer authority and least respect for the Kiwi bowlers, India crossed the 200-run mark in 15 overs.

However, New Zealand succeeded in putting the brake on the run flow by dismissing Samson, Kishan and skipper Suryakumar Yadav (0) in a space of six balls. Pacer James Neesham took all three wickets in the 16th over to somehow stop the game from slipping away.

Hardik Pandya (18) did not last long but Shivam Dube (26 not out) provided a flourishing finish, creaming off 24 runs in the final over from Neesham.

India managed 52 in last five overs, thanks to Dube's fiery knock.

Brief Scores: India: 255 for 5 in 20 overs. (Sanju Samson 89, Ishan Kishan 54, Abhishek Sharma 52; James Neesham 3/46).

New Zealand: 159 all out in 19 overs. (Tim Seifert 52, J Bumrah 4/15, Axar Patel 3/23).