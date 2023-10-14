ICC World Cup: India bundle out Pakistan for 191

Ahmedabad: Indian bowlers fired in unison to dismiss Pakistan for 191 in their marquee World Cup clash here on Saturday.

The fast-bowling trio of Jaspirt Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Hardik Pandya took a couple of wickets each.

Spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja also contributed with two wickets apiece as Pakistan were bowled out in 42.5 overs.

Skipper Babar Azam top-scored for Pakistan with 50 off 58 balls while Mohammad Rizwan made 49 off 69 balls. From 155 for two, Pakistan collapsed to 191 all out.

Brief scores: 191 all out in 42.5 overs (Babar Azam 50, Mohammad Rizwan 49; Jasprit Bumrah 2/19, Mohammed Siraj 2/50, Kuldeep Yadav 2/35, Ravindra Jadeja 2/38) vs India.