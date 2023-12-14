India Cements to hold second edition of India Cements Pro League from Dec 23

Chennai, Dec 14 (PTI) India Cements Ltd has launched the second edition of its cricket tournament,‘India Cements Pro League,’ which is an exclusive event for civil engineers, the cement manufacturer said.

K S Viswanathan, the Chief Executive Officer of Chennai Super Kings, the IPL franchise of India Cements Ltd, formally launched the trophy and jersey in the presence of senior company officials including Executive President (Finance and Accounts) R Srinivasan and Chief Marketing Officer Parthasarathy Ramanujam on Thursday.

In the first edition of the event held between December 2022 and January 2023, over 600 civil engineers participated. Forty eight teams participated in the league matches held in eight cities and Tanjore Super Kings became the champions, a press release here said.

The first season provided an ideal platform for many certified civil engineers across the state. The second edition will commence on December 23 and over 900 civil engineers in 60 teams from 38 districts would participate, Parthasarathy Ramanujam said.

"We are delighted to announce the much awaited and evolved ICPL Season 2 in association with Federation of All Civil Engineers Association of TamilNadu & Puducherry. The finals will be held in Chennai on February 17 and 18, 2024," he said.

League matches would be conducted in Salem, Tirunelveli, Madurai, Tiruchirappalli, Coimbatore, Vellore, Tiruvarur and Karaikudi, the release added. PTI VIJ SDP ROH