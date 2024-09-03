India claim 1-2 in mixed air rifle at Deaf Shooting Worlds

New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) The Indian contingent continued its medal winning spree, finishing 1-2 in 10m air rifle mixed team event of the 2nd World Deaf Shooting Championship at Hanover, Germany, on Tuesday.

The duo of Mahit Sandhu and Dhanush Srikanth secured the gold medal while Natasha Joshi and Mohammed Murtaza Vania clinched the silver.

Pranjali Dhumal and Abhinav Deshwal won silver in the 10 M air pistol event as India took their medal tally to 12 (three gold, six silver and three bronze) after day three of the competitions.

India had won four and five medals on the first and second day of the tournament respectively.

Dhanush and Mahit shot a deaf-shooting world record in qualification with a score of 628.8, while Natasha and Murtaza Vania also qualified for the gold medal match with a world record score of 622.1.

In the finals, Dhanush and Mahit registered a comfortable 17-5 victory over their compatriots.

Pranjali and Abhinav went down to the Ukrainian pair of Oleksii Lazebnyk and Inna Afonchenko 7-17 in the finals of the 10 M air pistol event, topping the qualification with a Deaf World Championship record of 565.