India clinch 4-3 win against Malaysia

Ipoh (Malaysia), Nov 26 (PTI) The Indian men's hockey team eked out a narrow 4-3 victory against hosts Malaysia at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup here on Wednesday.

Selvam Karthi (7'), Sukhjeet Singh (21'), Amit Rohidas (39') and Sanjay (53') scored for India, while Faizal Saari (13'), Fitri Saari (36'), and Marhan Jalil (45') got on the scoresheet for Malaysia.

India started the game on the front foot, forcing the hosts back in their own half as they looked to assert themselves on the opposition.

They earned their first opportunity from a penalty corner at the foot of the three-minute mark and built a sustained period of pressure that eventually paid off.

A neat move from Sukhjeet Singh set up Selvam Karthi to score a tap-in, helping India take a 1-0 lead.

From there on, they largely controlled the tempo of the game until a foul from Yashdeep Siwach resulted in a green card and a penalty corner for Malaysia. A deflection for the Indian keeper helped Faizal Saari level the score at 1-1 to end the first quarter.

Determined to regain their advantage, the Indian forwards looked sharp and were attacking in waves as they dictated terms with a well-coordinated high pressing system. They managed to get back in front through a calm finish from Sukhjeet Singh after a shot from Abhishek came his way.

India had a couple more opportunities to increase their advantage, but had to settle for a 2-1 lead at half time.

India earned a penalty corner early in the third quarter as they pushed to double their advantage. However, they weren't able to make the most of their chances.

Malaysia had a one man advantage after Jugraj Singh received a green card in the 34th minute, and they made the most of it with Fitri Saari scoring the equaliser.

India responded instantaneously though, with Amit Rohidas converting from a penalty corner, showcasing his composure and experience.

India had to dig deep to hold onto their advantage after Selvam Karthi received a yellow card in the 43rd minute, but the hosts equalised right at the end of the third quarter through captain Marhan Jalil.

With all to play for in the final quarter, India were pushing forward to find the winner while ensuring they held firm at the back.

Malaysia were denied an opportunity as Pawan pulled off a sensational save, keeping his team on level terms.

India then took the lead for the fourth time in this contest with their captain Sanjay converting a penalty stroke. Determined to see the game out, India remained resolute to defend a couple of late penalty corners from Malaysia to prevail in this contest.

India will next play New Zealand on Thursday. PTI AH ATK