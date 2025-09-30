India clinch air rifle mixed team gold & silver as Chandrawat takes trap bronze

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) Isha Anil Taksale and Himanshu staged a thrilling fightback to win the 10m air rifle mixed team gold against country-mates Shambhavi Kshirsagar and Naraen Pranav, while Vinay Pratap Chandrawat bagged a bronze in men's trap as India maintained its No. 1 spot in the ISSF Junior World Cup with 23 medals, here on Tuesday.

On the penultimate day of the event when India took its tally to seven gold, nine silver and seven bronze, the pair of Isha and Himanshu defeated Shambhavi and Pranav 17-15 after trailing 9-15 at one stage.

Both pairs showcased high-quality shooting with Shambhavi hitting two perfect 10.9s and Isha adding one, while only five of the 64 shots fired in the gold-medal match dipped below 10.

The bronze medal went to Individual Neutral Athletes (AIN) Varvara Kardakova and Kamil Nuriakhmetov, who defeated compatriots Mariia Kruglova and Timofei Aleinikov 17-9.

Croatia's 20-year-old Toni Gudelj delivered a commanding performance in the men's trap junior final, hitting 44 targets to give his country its first gold medal here.

Spain's Isaac Hernandez, who topped qualification with 120+6, settled for the silver (41).

Chandrawat claimed bronze with 34, while his teammate Arjun finished fourth on 29.

Czech Republic's Lea Kucerova took the women's trap junior gold with 41 hits, securing her nation's first medal of the competition. Italy's Sofia Gori earned silver with 37, while AIN's Kseniia Samofalova took bronze with 30.

Earlier, Kucerova and Lucy Myers of the USA had prevailed in a tense qualification shoot-off to secure the final berths ahead of India's Sabeera Haris, who finished seventh despite tying on 112 hits.

In women's 25m pistol precision stage, India's Tejaswani led the standings with 288, ahead of Italy's Alessandra Fait (287) and AIN's Viktoriia Kholodnaia (286). India's Naamya Kapoor (284) was fourth, followed by Aleksandra Tikhonova (283) and Riya Shirish Thatte (281).

The rapid fire stage will follow on Wednesday, after which the top-six will move into the final.

In men's 25m pistol, a non-olympic event, India's Raghav Verma led with 290 in precision stage. Teammate Mukesh Nelavalli (289) is trailing him closely. AIN's Georgii Tarasov is placed third on 285.

With the rapid-fire stage to be completed on Wednesday, the cumulative scores will determine the medal winners.