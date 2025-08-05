India clinches Racketlon World Championship Challengers Cup

Rotterdam (Netherlands), Aug 5 (PTI) India, led by Vikramaditya Chaufla, clinched the the Racketlon World Championship Challengers Cup after a registering a thrilling victory over Denmark in a dramatic final here.

The road to the title was far from smooth. India battled past USA in the quarter-finals before pulling off a tense win against Germany in the semifinal. Each tie came down to the wire, testing the grit and resilience of every player on court.

Chaufla's calm leadership, strategic clarity, and match temperament steered India through one of their most memorable racketlon runs. Already a Nations Cup gold medallist, this becomes the former badminton player's second world title.

The title-winning squad also included Prashant Sen, Nihit Singh, Suhail Kapur, Krishna Kotak, Nidhi Tiwari and Raghav Jatia.Racketlon is a combination sport in which the competitors are required to play four racket sports: table tennis, badminton, tennis and squash. PTI APA DDV