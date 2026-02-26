India close in on win as Zimbabwe need 126 from five overs in record 257 chase

Chennai, Feb 26 (PTI) India stayed firmly on course for a big win over Zimbabwe to keep their Super Eights hopes alive in the T20 World Cup, here on Thursday.

At the end of 15 overs, Zimbabwe were 131/2 in pursuit of a stiff target of 257, still needing 126 runs from the final five overs..

Opener Brian Bennett was unbeaten on 78 from 48 balls (6x4, 5x6), bringing up his third fifty of this T20 World Cup, while Sikandar Raza was batting on 19 (14b; 1x4, 1x6).

Bennett smacked two sixes and two fours off Shivam Dube, who leaked 26 runs in a wayward 15th over that stretched to 10 deliveries.

Returning to the XI, Indian vice-captain Axar Patel struck in his opening over, dismissing Tadiwanashe Marumani who failed to make use of a reprieve by Rinku Singh in the previous over and got out for 20.

Varun Chakravarthy also got a breakthrough dismissing Dion Myers for 6.

Earlier, Abhishek Sharma was back at his explosive best with a 30-ball 55 (4x4, 4x6), while Hardik Pandya bludgeoned a 23-ball unbeaten fifty (2x4, 4x6) as India racked up 256/4 after Zimbabwe opted to bowl.

It was India's highest total in T20 World Cup history and the highest ever recorded in this tournament.