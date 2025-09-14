India coach Khalid Jamil names 30 probables for Asian Cup Qualifiers against Singapore

New Delhi, Sep 14 (PTI) Fresh from India's creditable third-place finish in the CAFA Nations Cup, the national men's football team head coach Khalid Jamil on Sunday announced a 30-member probables squad, including talisman Sunil Chhetri, for the upcoming AFC Asian Cup qualifier against Singapore.

The national team's preparatory camp will begin in Bengaluru on September 20 with the squad reporting to the city a day prior.

Players from Mohun Bagan SG and FC Goa, who have been shortlisted for the probables squad, will be called up later after their AFC Champions League 2 engagements are over.

Apart from these, five players have been kept on standby – two from the U23 men's national team, and three senior players. Their names will be announced at a later date.

The camp is aimed at helping the Blue Tigers prepare for their two 2027 Asian Cup Qualifiers final round in Group C, where they will play two back-to-back matches against Singapore on October 9 at the National Stadium and on October 14 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao, Goa.

The final squad for these two matches will be selected from the probables.

The recent CAFA Nations Cup, matches of which were organised in Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, was Jamil's first assignment with the national team after the experienced gaffer succeeded Manolo Marquez.

Jamil had opted to rest Chhetri from the CAFA Nations Cup.

The 30-member probables: Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Gurmeet Singh, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.

Defenders: Anwar Ali, Bikash Yumnam, Chinglensana Singh Konsham, Hmingthanmawia Ralte, Muhammed Uvais, Pramveer, Rahul Bheke, Ricky Meetei Haobam, Roshan Singh Naorem.

Midfielders: Ashique Kuruniyan, Danish Farooq Bhat, Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Jithin MS, Macarton Louis Nickson, Mahesh Singh Naorem, Mohammed Aimen, Nikhil Prabhu, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Vibin Mohanan.

Forwards: Irfan Yadwad, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Manvir Singh (jr), Mohammed Sanan K, Muhammed Suhail, Parthib Gogoi, Sunil Chhetri, Vikram Partap Singh.

Head Coach: Khalid Jamil.