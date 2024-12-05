India colts set sights on World Cup after record-extending Asian triumph

Bengaluru, Dec 5 (PTI) A few tough matches tested the junior Indian hockey team during its successful title defence at the Junior Asia Cup and now the players are determined to do well in next year's men's World Cup at home.

Advertisment

The team returned to Bengaluru on Thursday after a stellar campaign in Muscat, Oman, where they defeated arch-rivals Pakistan 5-3 in a thrilling final.

This victory follows India’s bronze medal finish at the Sultan of Johor Cup under head coach PR Sreejesh.

"This is truly a proud moment for all of us, and we now look forward to the Junior World Cup in Chennai with great anticipation," vice-captain Rohit said.

Advertisment

"Every player contributed to this remarkable victory, and our collective effort has been truly inspiring. The tough matches, especially against Japan and Pakistan, tested our mettle, but we stayed focused and executed our game plan," he added.

Placed in Pool A, India secured dominant wins over Thailand, Chinese Taipei, and Korea, before overcoming a tough challenge against Japan with a 3-2 victory.

Scoring 38 goals and conceding just three in the group stage, the team displayed remarkable offensive and defensive prowess.

Advertisment

In the semi-final, India defeated Malaysia 3-1, while the final saw Araijeet Singh Hundal shine with a four-goal performance, finishing as the second-highest scorer of the tournament with 10 goals.

Captain Amir Ali also hailed the team's determination.

"Our journey in the Junior Asia Cup was nothing short of extraordinary," the skipper said. "Each match presented its own challenges, but our team's determination and hard work shone through.

Advertisment

"Our forwards performed exceptionally well, consistently breaking down defenses and creating scoring opportunities.

"Winning this title for the fifth time is a testament to our pursuit of excellence and the support of our incredible fans," he added. PTI TAP AT AT