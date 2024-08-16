India colts to play friendlies against Indonesia ahead of SAFF C'ships, Asian Cup Qualifiers

New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) Indian football team will play two friendly matches against Indonesia later this month in their preparation for the SAFF U17 Championships and the AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers in Thailand, the AIFF announced on Friday.

The matches will be played at the Kapten I Wayan Dipta Stadium in Bali on August 25 and 27.

Ishfaq Ahmed, the head coach of the India U17 men's team, has announced a 24-member squad for the tour of Indonesia.

The squad: Goalkeepers: Rohit, Aarush Hari, Suraj Singh Aheibam.

Defenders: Lekhachandra Phairembam, Mohammed Kaif, Yaipharemba Chingakham, Usham Thoungamba, Chingtham Renin Singh, Abdul Salha, Karish Soram, Jodric Abranches.

Midfielders: Banlamkupar Rynjah, Mohammad Sami, Vishal Yadav, Manbhakupar Malngiang, Mohammad Arbash, Brahmacharimayum Sumit Sharma, Ngamgouhou Mate, Ningthoukhongjam Rishi Singh, Levis Zangminlun.

Forwards: Prem Hansdak, Ahongshangbam Samson, Lairenjam Bharat, Hemneichung Lunkim.

Head coach: Ishfaq Ahmed. PTI TAP UNG TAP 7/21/2024