India come from behind to seal maiden AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup qualification

Bishkek (Kyrgyz Republic), Oct 17 (PTI) The Indian football team produced a remarkable comeback to beat Uzbekistan 2-1 and secure a maiden qualification to the AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup here on Friday.

India came from behind after an inspired first-half substitution by head coach Joakim Alexandersson, bringing on Thandamoni Baskey in place of Bonifilia Shullai in the 40th minute.

The substitute equalised in the 55th minute, before setting up Anushka Kumari in the 66th to help India overturn Uzbekistan's lead. Shakhzoda Alikhonova had put Uzbekistan in the lead in the 38th minute.

With this win, India finished top of Group G with six points, and qualified for the AFC tournament in China next year, their first-ever continental qualification at this age group.

The Young Tigresses had last featured in the AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup in 2005, when 11 teams participated directly.

While India needed only a draw to seal their ticket to China, it was Uzbekistan who started off on the front foot, putting numbers on the left flank to probe at the India defence.

The Young Tigresses, on the other hand, played on the counter, Anushka Kumari getting off a volley from outside the box that was easily caught by Uzbekistan goalkeeper Mariya Khalkulova.

Despite creating chances in the first half, India found themselves staring at a defeat, and by extension, non-qualification, when Shakhzoda Alikhonova's volley from outside the box struck the underside of the crossbar and went in in the 38th minute.

Alexandersson, who had already shown that he was not averse to making substitutions in the first half when he replaced Valaina Fernandes with Taniya Devi Tonambam in the 21st minute, made another substitution with just five minutes of regulation time left – one that would play a crucial role in turning the match around – Thandamoni replacing Bonifilia.

The results did not show immediately, however. Even after the change of ends, India seemed, for a while, shell-shocked at being behind against Uzbekistan.

Everything from their clearances, to their passes, and their build-up seemed hurried.

It was, however, a moment of quick thinking by substitute Thandamoni that put them back on track. Latching on to an aerial through ball played over the Uzbekistan defence, Thandamoni sprinted into the box, only to be thwarted by opposition defender Mariya Dakhova.

The former, however, had the presence of mind to steal the ball back from the Uzbekistan defender, cut inside before scoring at the near post.