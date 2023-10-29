India continue unbeaten run in World Cup, crush England by 100 runs

Lucknow: India continued an unbeaten run in the World Cup as the hosts cantered to a 100-run win over the defending champions England to inch closer to semifinals, here on Sunday.

Skipper Rohit Sharma's a 101-ball 87 and Suryakumar Yadav's 49 helped India labour to 229 for nine after being asked to bat.

Pacer Mohammed Shami (4/22) sizzled with a four-wicket haul whereas Jasprit Bumrah took 3/32 as the Indian fast bowling duo ran through England, who folded for a poor 129 in 34.5 overs for their fifth defeat of the tournament.

Spinner Kuldeep Yadav snared two wickets.

It was India's sixth win in the tournament.

Earlier, Shubman Gill (9), Virat Kohli (0), Shreyas Iyer (4) and KL Rahul (39) failed to score big. For England, pacer David Willey grabbed three wickets, while Chris Woakes and spinner Adil Rashid bagged two wickets each.

Brief scores: India 229 for 9 in 50 overs (Rohit Sharma 87, Suryakumar Yadav 49; David Willey 3/45, Chris Woakes 2/33, Adil Rashid 2/35) beat England 129 in 34.5 overs (Liam Livingstone 27; Mohammed Shami 4/22 ; Jasprit Bumrah 3/32) by 100 runs.