India could mop up all three ICC white-ball titles: Atherton

Ahmedabad, Mar 9 (PTI) India are the "pre-eminent" white-ball team in world cricket, according to former England captain Michael Atherton who believes the 'Men in Blue' now have a strong chance of holding all three ICC limited-overs titles.

Living up to their overwhelming favourites tag, a dominant India brushed aside New Zealand by 96 runs in the final to win a record third T20 World Cup title here on Sunday.

With the triumph, India became the first team to successfully defend the T20 World Cup as well as the first team to win the title on home soil.

"India are more than a pre-eminent T20 side. They are the pre-eminent white-ball side at the moment," Atherton said on 'Sky Sports Cricket'.

"In the last few ICC global events, before today, they have won 30 out of 32 games. They have only been beaten in the final of the 50-over World Cup here by Australia, and that game by South Africa earlier in this tournament.

"Across the board in white-ball cricket, they are the pre-eminent side. They were the strongest side here and deserve their victory," he added.

India's dominance in limited-overs ICC events began with the 2023 ODI World Cup, where they won every match before losing the final to Australia.

They then went unbeaten in the 2024 T20 World Cup and followed it up with another flawless campaign in the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Their only defeat in this year's T20 World Cup came against South Africa in the Super Eight stage.

India now have the opportunity to hold all three ICC limited-overs trophies, with the next 50-over World Cup scheduled for next year.

"They may well mop it all up, there is a 50-over World Cup next year, and they have the chance now to hold the Champions Trophy, T20 World Cup, and the 50-over World Cup all in one go, and that will surely be their aim," Atherton said.

Another former England captain Nasser Hussain said the Indian team's formula for success hinges on the genius of pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and the abundance of power-hitters at their disposal.

"India's formula is pretty simple.

"A batting lineup full of powerful hitters that will get you an above par score and a bowler in Bumrah, who makes a below par score probably enough. He's an absolute genius, and when you combine those two elements, they're virtually unbeatable," he added. PTI APA SSC SSC