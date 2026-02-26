India cruise to 109/1 after 10 overs

Chennai, Feb 26 (PTI) Abhishek Sharma returned to form and moved closer to his maiden fifty of this T20 World Cup as India reached 109/1 in 10 overs against Zimbabwe in their Super Eights clash here on Thursday.

At the halfway mark, Abhishek was unbeaten on 49 off 25 balls, smashing four sixes and three fours.

Sanju Samson, who had featured in only one game earlier in the tournament against Namibia, made an immediate impact after Zimbabwe opted to bowl in this must-win encounter.

He struck a brisk 24 off 15 balls, with two sixes and a four, as India raced to their best start of the competition through a 48-run opening stand with Abhishek.

After Samson’s dismissal, India did not lose momentum. Ishan Kishan, promoted to No. 3, chipped in with two boundaries, while Abhishek signed off the powerplay with a six as India finished the first six overs at 80/1.

Samson’s early assault provided India the cushion to absorb a few quiet overs, as they were denied boundaries in the seventh and eighth overs by the spin duo of Sikandar Raza and Brian Bennett.

However, Abhishek broke the shackles in the 10th over, smashing Bennett for a six. Kishan, on 26, survived a reprieve when Tashinga Musekiwa dropped a regulation catch.

Zimbabwe appeared confused in their plans, using as many as six bowlers inside 10 overs, with only Blessing Muzarabani managing a breakthrough. PTI TAP ATK