India crush Bangladesh by 280 runs in opening Test

Chennai: Senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin completed a memorable all-round outing with a six-wicket haul as a dominant India crushed Bangladesh by 280 runs on the fourth day of the opening Test to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series here on Sunday.

Set an improbable target of 515, Bangladesh were bowled out for 234 in their second innings, with first-inning centurion Ashwin (6/88) doing the bulk of the damage at the his home ground at the Chepauk.

Ravindra Jadeja picked up 3/58.

Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto top-scored for Bangladesh with an 82 off 127 balls.

The visitors were 158/4 when bad light had stopped play on day three.

India declared their second innings at 287 for 4 riding on twin hundreds from Rishabh Pant (109) and Shubman Gill (119) for an overall lead of 514.

Brief Scores: India 376 and 287/4 in 64 overs (Shubman Gill 119 not out, Rishabh Pant 109).

Bangladesh 149 and 234 all out in 62.1 overs (Najmul Hossain Shanto 82, Shadman Islam 35, Zakir Hasan 33; Ravichandran Ashwin 6/88).