India crush New Zealand by 7 wickets in 2nd T20I

Raipur, Jan 23 (PTI) Skipper Suryakumar Yadav roared back to form with an unbeaten 37-ball 82 as India crushed New Zealand by seven wickets in the second T20 International to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series here on Friday.

Asked to bat first, New Zealand scored 208 for six. India completed the task with as many as 28 balls to spare, riding on Ishan Kishan's whirlwind 32-ball 76 and Suryakumar's blazing knock after the home team was reduced to 6/2 at the start of the second over.

Shivam Dube chipped in with a quick-fire 18-ball 36.

Asked to bat first, New Zealand relied on a blistering 26-ball 44 from Rachin Ravindra and brisk cameos from the other top-order batters to get off to a flying start. However, the Indian bowlers pulled things back after the onslaught.

Mitchell Santner then provided New Zealand the late flourish with a fine 47 not out off 27 balls, helping his team go past 200.

India lead the five-match rubber 1-0 after victory in the series opener.

Brief Scores:.

New Zealand: 208 for 6 in 20 overs (Rachin Ravindra 44, Mitchell Santner 47 not out; Kuldeep Yadav 2/35).

India: 209/3 in 15.2 overs (Ishan Kishan 76, Suryakumar Yadav not out 82). PTI AH AH KHS