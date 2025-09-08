India crush Singapore 12-0 to enter Super 4s in women's Asia Cup

Hangzhou (China), Sep 8 (PTI) Navneet Kaur and Mumtaz Khan dazzled with a hat-trick each as India stormed into the Super 4s with a commanding 12-0 victory over Singapore in the women's Asia Cup hockey tournament, here on Monday.

While Navneet (14', 20', 28') and Mumtaz (2', 32', 39') dominated the proceedings, a brace from Neha (11', 38') along with a goal each from Lalremsiami (13'), Udita (29'), Sharmila (45') and Rutuja Pisal (53') ensured another dominant victory for India.

The world No 10 India, who had earlier thrashed Thailand 11-0 in their tournament-opener, got off to a strong start when they broke the deadlock within the first two minutes. Mumtaz surged forward and unleashed a thunderous reverse stick shot from the top of the circle to open the scoring.

The early pressure kept Singapore on the back foot and although they managed to fend off India's first penalty corner in the eighth minute, Neha doubled the advantage, pouncing on a rebound in the 11th minute to slot it home with a deft touch.

Just two minutes later, Lalremsiami added another from close range to stretch the lead to 3-0.

Before the first quarter ended, Navneet converted from a penalty corner in the 14th minute to make it 4-0.

While Singapore showed more resistance in the second quarter by holding India at bay for longer periods, Navneet struck again with a powerful effort to make it 5-0 in the 20th minute.

India continued to pile on the pressure by winning a series of penalty corners and the third of those saw Navneet blasting it past the goalkeeper to complete her hat-trick.

Soon after, Udita added another from a penalty corner with a composed finish, giving India a commanding 7-0 lead at the half-time hooter.

In the 32nd minute, Lalremsiami set up Mumtaz with a sharp pass to make it 8-0.

Two consecutive penalty corners unfolded for India as Neha stepped up to find the back of the net again in the 38th minute.

A few minutes later, Mumtaz sounded the boards for a third time, marking India’s second hat-trick of the match.

At the end of the quarter, India won their 12th penalty corner of the encounter. Neha’s fiery strike was saved but Sharmila pounced on the rebound to extend the lead to 11-0.

In the final quarter, India kept up the pressure and Rutuja Pisal etched her name on the scoresheet with a slick deflection in the 53rd minute.

Singapore pushed hard in search of a consolation, but they couldn’t find a way through as India remained dominant and closed out the contest with authority.

India will next be in action on September 10, when they take on the second placed team from Pool A in the Super 4s. PTI APA DDV