India crush Sri Lanka by 82 runs, boost net run rate

Dubai, Oct 9 (PTI) India boosted their net run rate as they crushed Sri Lanka by a huge margin of 82 runs in their Women's T20 World Cup match here on Wednesday.

Opting to bat, India posted a competitive 172 for three and then bowled out the struggling Lankans for 90 in 19.5 overs.

There were three wickets apiece for Asha Sobhana (3/19) and Arundhati Reddy (3/19).

India had a solid opening with Smriti Mandhana (50 off 38 balls) and Shafali Verma (43 off 40 balls) putting on 98 runs in just under 13 overs.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur then carried on the momentum with a blistering 52 off 27 balls to help India finish on a strong note.

Brief scores: India: 172/3 in 20 overs (Smriti Mandhana 50, Shafali Verma 43, Harmanpreet Kaur 52 not out) b Sri Lanka: 90 all out in 19.5 overs (Asha Sobhana 3/19, Arundhati Reddy 3/19) by 82 runs. PTI AH AH TAP