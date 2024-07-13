India crush Zimbabwe by 10 wickets in 4th T20I, take unassailable 3-1 series lead

Harare, Jul 13 (PTI) India made a mincemeat of a 153-run target as they crushed Zimbabwe by 10 wickets in the fourth T20 International to take an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series here on Saturday.

Yashasvi Jaiswal hammered an unbeaten 93 off 52 balls with 12 fours and two sixes as India showed no qualms in knocking off the target, winning comfortably with 4.4 overs to spare.

Skipper Shubman Gill happily played the second fiddle as Jaiswal tore down the Zimbabwe bowling attack with disdain in a knock replete with boundaries all around the Harare Sports Club.

Yet, Gill finished at 58 not out off 39 balls with two sixes and six fours.

India had earlier won the second and the third T20Is after suffering a surprise defeat in the opening match here.

Brief Scores: Zimbabwe: 152 for 7 in 20 overs (Wessly Madhevere 25, Tadiwanashe Marumani 32, Sikandar Raza 46; Khaled Ahmed 2/32).

India: 156 for no loss in 15.2 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 93 not out, Shubman Gill 58 not out).