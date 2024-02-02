India Davis Cup captain Zeeshan Ali looks to spread friendship, tennis

Islamabad, Feb 2 (PTI) India’s Davis Cup captain Zeeshan Ali on Friday tackled several surprising volleys in a press meet – why other Indian teams, including cricket, do not visit Pakistan or rather the more amusing kind about their experience of shopping here in the city.

In fact, the Indian Davis Cup outfit has not even stepped out of the team hotel, except for training at the Islamabad Sports Complex courtesy the tight layer of security.

But Zeeshan handled them tactfully – from expressing his hope for going out on a quick trip to the more well-judged answer about the larger purpose behind their visit.

“We have not been out anywhere. I am hoping a trip can be arranged," said Zeeshan, rather surprised to hear the question how it was going out for shopping.

But he was quick to touch the bigger frame around India crossing the border for the Davis Cup.

“In terms of sport, us coming here will be very good for tennis in the region. If more children pick up the sport, it will benefit tennis and that is our main intention.

If we can help in any way to spread friendship, and spread the sport of tennis, then we would have achieved our goal,” he said.

The non-playing India captain acknowledged the hospitality Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) has offered to them so far, albeit in a limited way due to security concerns expressed by AITA.

India's number one singles player Ramkumar Ramanathan also expressed the same sentiment.

"I am sure we would have received warmth from people, but unfortunately, we can't go out. We are here to play tennis,” said Ramkumar who will take on Aisam-ul-haq Qureshi in the opening singles on Saturday.

Yuki Bhambri agreed with his colleague. “It has been great since day one. Everyone has been generous and helpful.” Zeeshan said he won't be disappointed even if they can't go out, saying they are not here for sight-seeing but “to do a job.” “From the time we have landed, Pakistan has been warm to us. The hospitality has been great. We are extremely happy and very comfortable in Pakistan.

Obviously, there were concerns (on India coming to Pakistan, that is for people (in the government) to decide whether we go or not. Our job is to play tennis. We got the clearance, so we are here.” More surprise was in store for Zeeshan when he was asked if he felt security was an issue in Pakistan since the Indian cricket team has to come here for the 2025 Champions Trophy.

He was also asked why the two nations do not have bilateral series in all sports as the local scribes were obviously excited to see an Indian team on their soil, as many of them could not cross over to India during the last year's ICC 50-over World Cup.

A PTF official had to intervene and ask the mediapersons to restrict their questions to the Davis Cup tie only. PTI AT UNG