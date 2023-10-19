Advertisment
Virat Kohli hits 48th ODI century; India beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets

19 Oct 2023
Virat Kohli celebrates his half century during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and Bangladesh, at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in Pune, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023.

Pune: India defeated Bangladesh by seven wickets to secure their fourth successive victory in the World Cup here on Thursday.

Virat Kohli anchored India's 257-run chase with an unbeaten 103 (97b; 6x4, 4x2) as the hosts completed the task in 41.3 overs. This was Kohli's 48th ODI hundred.

Skipper Rohit Sharma (48; 40b) and Shubman Gill (53; 55b) gave India a perfect start with an 88-run opening partnership.

Electing to bat, Bangladesh were restricted to 256 for eight. Jasprit Bumrah (2/41), Mohammed Siraj (2/60) and Ravindra Jadeja (2/38) claimed two wickets each.

Brief scores: Bangladesh 256/8 in 50 overs (Litton Das 66, Mahmudullah 46) India 261/3 in 41.3 overs (Virat Kohli 103 not out).

