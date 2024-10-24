India defeat New Zealand by 59 runs to go 1-0 up in women's ODI series

Ahmedabad, Oct 24 (PTI) India pulled off an incredible 59-run win over New Zealand while defending 227 in the first women's ODI of the three-match series here on Thursday.

Advertisment

Chasing 228 for a win, New Zealand were shot out for 168 in 40.4 overs as Indian bowlers and fielders put up a splendid effort.

Radha Yadav returned with 3/35, while Saima Thakor bagged 2/26.

For New Zealand, Brooke Halliday was the top-scorer with 39.

Advertisment

Despite Tejal Hasabnis and Deepti Sharma's decent contribution with the bat in the middle overs, India were bowled out for 227 after New Zealand elected to field.

Tejal and Deepti contributed 42 and 41 runs respectively but they failed to convert their starts as India folded in 44.3 overs.

A fifth-wicket partnership of 61 between Tejal and Jemimah Rodrigues (35) was the highest for India.

Advertisment

Amelia Kerr (4/42) was the pick of the New Zealand bowlers, while Jess Kerr claimed 3/49 and Eden Carson returned with 2/42.

Brief Scores: India 227 in 44.3 overs (Deepti Sharma 41, Tejal Hasabnis 42, Jemimah Rodrigues 35; Amelia Kerr 4/42) beat New Zealand 168 in 40.4 overs (Brooke Halliday 39; Radha Yadav 3/35) by 59 runs. PTI TAP PDS PDS