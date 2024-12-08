India defeat Singapore, eye best-ever finish Asian Women’s Handball Championship

New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) India registered a commanding 35-22 win over Singapore at the Asian Women’s Handball Championship here on Sunday, opening up the opportunity for their best-ever finish in the tournament.

India, who have never finished above sixth, will face China on Tuesday in the 5th/6th place playoff match.

Charged by the backing of their fans, India opened the placement match against Singapore with high energy, leading 9-6 midway through the first half, courtesy Menika and Bhawana Sharma's consistent scoring.

At the other end, captain Diksha Kumari and goalkeeper Nina Shil, who made key saves including a penalty, kept Singapore at bay.

The hosts maintained their overall dominance on the other side of the interval to secure a comprehensive win.

"Our team has shown incredible spirit and resilience throughout this tournament, whether against Hong Kong, Singapore, Iran, and even Japan. Every match has been a learning experience for us and we have pushed ourselves to compete with some of the best teams in Asia at our home," Diksha said.

"Scoring consistently and staying strong defensively has been our focus, and we’re proud of how we’ve come together as a unit. This journey inspires us to aim higher.” Earlier in the day, China ensured their place opposite India in the 5th/6th place playoff by beating Hong Kong with a resounding 38-14 scoreline.

In the top bracket, South Korea booked their berth in the final by outclassing Iran 33-20. South Korea will play the winner of the match between Japan and Kazakhstan for the title on Tuesday. PTI APA DDV