India defeat South Africa by two wickets to make U-19 World Cup final for ninth time

Benoni (South Africa), Feb 6 (PTI) Five-time champions India overcame some jittery moments to defeat South Africa by two wickets to advance into the final of the Under-19 World Cup for the ninth time, here on Tuesday.

Skipper Uday Saharan led from the front with a calm and composed 81 (124 balls), while Sachin Dhas scored 96 to bail India out from being 32/4 in their tricky pursuit of 245.

The duo, who had put together a 200-plus stand against Nepal in the previous match, this time stitched a 171-run alliance that came off just 187 deliveries to seize control.

Needing 19 from 19 balls, India lost two wickets -- Aravelly Avanish (10) and Murugan Abhishek (0) in three balls -- but Saharan kept calm in the company of Raj Lambani (13) who sealed their fifth successive final with a boundary.

The pace duo of Kwena Maphaka (3/32) and Tristan Luus (3/37) were the pick of South Africa bowlers.

Earlier opting to bowl, the Saharan-led side restricted South Africa to 244/7.

Wicketkeeper-batter Lhuan-dre Pretorious (76, 102 balls) top-scored for South Africa opening the batting, while Richard Seletswane made 64 off 100 deliveries in a 72-run stand.

New-ball bowler Raj Limbani (3/60) was the pick of the Indian bowler, while Musheer Khan bagged 2/43. Naman Tiwari and Saumy Pandey took one wicket apiece.

Brief Scores: South Africa 244/7 in 50 overs (Lhuan-dre Pretorious 76, Richard Seletswane 64; Raj Limbani 3/60) lost to India 248 for 8 in in 48.5 overs (Sachin Dhas 96, Uday Saharan 81; Kwena Maphaka 3/32, Tristan Luus 3/37) by two wickets. PTI TAP AM TAP AM AM