India defeat Sri Lanka to finish runner-up in SAFF Women’s Futsal C''ship

Bangkok, Jan 25 (PTI) Sonali Mondal produced a superb hat-trick as India secured a commanding 5-2 victory over Sri Lanka to finish runner-up at SAFF Women’s Futsal Championship here on Sunday.

India dominated proceedings from the first whistle, with Sonali (6', 7', 16') sending down three goals, while Mithila Ramani (9') and Pooja Gupta (36') also added a goal each.

For SL, Shanu Paskaran (22’) and Gowry Surenthiran (28’) sounded the board.

The win ensured India finished second in the standings behind champions Bangladesh, collecting 12 points from six matches with four wins and two losses.

The Futsal Tigresses produced the breakthrough in the sixth minute when Sonali reacted quickest to a loose ball inside the circle.

After a shot was parried by the Sri Lanka goalkeeper Ashani Panikkiyalage, Sonali pounced on the rebound to slot home and give India an early lead.

Just a minute later, she doubled the advantage. Capitalising on another loose ball in midfield, Sonali drove forward with purpose and unleashed a powerful right-footed strike that flew past Ashani, leaving Sri Lanka stunned by India’s blistering start.

India's dominance was rewarded again in the ninth minute when Mithila joined the attack and finished clinically to make it 3-0.

Sonali completed a memorable hat-trick in the 16th minute when she weaved past multiple Sri Lanka defenders with quick footwork, combined neatly in a one-two with Ritika Singh, and calmly placed the ball into the net.

Trailing heavily, Sri Lanka showed greater intent in the second period and managed to pull a goal back in the 22nd minute.

Shanu Paskaran found space and finished well to give her side a lifeline. Sri Lanka reduced the deficit further six minutes later when Gowry Surenthiran struck in the 28th minute, briefly raising hopes of a comeback.

India, however, remained composed and continued to dictate the rhythm of the game. Their defensive structure held firm, and they limited Sri Lanka to speculative efforts as the match wore on.

The result was put beyond doubt in the 36th minute when Pooja found the back of the net with a well-taken finish from long range.

The closing minutes were comfortably managed by India, who saw out the game with confidence and maturity. The final whistle confirmed a convincing 5-2 victory.