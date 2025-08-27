India delighted to host FIDE World Cup: PM Modi

New Delhi, Aug 27 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that India is delighted to host the prestigious FIDE World Cup 2025 after more than two decades.

He said on X that Chess is gaining popularity among the youth and expressed confidence that the tournament will witness thrilling matches and showcase the brilliance of top players from around the world.

He said, "India is delighted to be hosting the prestigious FIDE World Cup 2025 and that too after over two decades." Goa will host the FIDE World Cup from October 30-November 27, a tournament offering three coveted berths for next year's candidates and a prize purse of USD two million.

The 206-member field features world champion D Gukesh, Magnus Carlsen, Fabiano Caruana and R Praggnanandhaa among others. PTI KR MNK MNK