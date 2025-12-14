India dismiss South Africa for 117 in third T20I

Dharamsala, Dec 14 (PTI) The Indian pace-bowling quartet of Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube tormented South Africa, dismissing the visitors for 117 in the third T20 International here on Sunday.

Left-arm pacer Arshdeep (2/13) began the demolition work by dismissing Reeza Hendricks for a duck in the very first over, following which Rana (2/34) dismissed opener Quniton de Kock and and Dewald Brewis for 1 and 2 respectively, reducing the Proteas to 3 for 7.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya (1/23) then completed 100 T20I wickets when he had Tristan Stubbs in the seventh over, which reduced South Africa to 30 for 4 in the seventh over.

Shivam Dube (1/21) got the wicket of the dangerous Corbin Bosch (4) even as Proteas skipper Aiden Markram (61 off 46 balls) remained the only batter who stood firm against the hostile attack.

Earlier, India brought in Rana for Jasprit Bumrah, who missed the match because of personal reasons, while Kuldeep Yadav came in for an unwell Axar Patel.

The five-match series is locked 1-1.

Brief scores: South Africa 117 all out in 20 overs (Aiden Markram 61; Arshdeep Singh 2/13, Harshit Rana 2/34, Hardik Pandya 1/23, Varun Chakravarthy 2/11, Shivam Dube 1/21). PTI AM AM UNG