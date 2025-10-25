India dominate Australian para badminton meet; Bhagat wins two gold medals

Victoria (Australia), Oct 25 (PTI) Paralympic champion Pramod Bhagat bagged two gold medals while Sukant Kadam returned with a gold and a silver as India dominated the Australian Para Badminton International 2025, finishing on top of the medals tally.

Bhagat clinched the men’s singles SL3 title after defeating compatriot Manoj Sarkar 21–15, 21–17 in the final, before pairing up with Kadam to win the men’s doubles SL3–SL4 crown, beating the Indian duo of Umesh Vikram Kumar and Surya Kant Yadav 21–11, 19–21, 21–18.

"I'm really happy to win two gold medals here in Australia. The match against Manoj was tough, we know each other's game so well, and it’s always a challenge when we face off," Bhagat said.

"I’m also very happy for Manoj winning the silver. It's great to see Indian players performing strongly on the international stage." Kadam settled for silver in men’s singles SL4, going down fighting 21–23, 21–14, 19–21 to Surya Kant.

India’s fine run continued as Manasi Joshi grabbed two gold medals -- women’s singles SL3 and mixed doubles SL3–SU5 with Ruthick Ragupathi. Ruthick also combined with Chirag Baretha to win the men’s doubles SU5 title.

In other results, Sivarajan Solaimalai and Sudarshan Muthuswamy took gold and silver in men’s doubles SH6, while Yashodhan Ravankole and Dheeraj Saini claimed the men’s doubles SU5 gold. Sarumathi secured the women's singles SL4 + SU5 title, defeating Australia’s Zashka Gunson.

India's strong all-round showing reaffirmed its growing stature in world para-badminton ahead of next month’s international circuit events. PTI AT UNG