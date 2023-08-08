India drawn against hosts Malaysia in Merdeka Tournament

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) The Indian senior men's team have been drawn against hosts Malaysia in the semi-final of the Merdeka tournament 2023 after the draw ceremony was held by the Malaysia Football Association on Tuesday.

The match will take place at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on October 13. Palestine were drawn against Lebanon in the other semi-final, which will take place earlier on the same day.

It will be India's record 32nd meeting with Malaysia in international matches, with the last one coming in a friendly in Kolkata back in 2011, where the Blue Tigers emerged 3-2 winners.

The Merdeka tournament 2023 will mark India's first appearance in the competition since 2001 and 18th overall. India's best performance was runners-up in 1959 and 1964.

The winners of the semi-finals will clash in the final on October 17. The two losing teams will contest the third-place play-off.

Merdeka Tournament 2023 draw (IST): Palestine vs Lebanon (October 13, 2023) - 2 PM Malaysia vs India (October 13, 2023) - 6.30 PM Third-place play-off (October 17, 2023) - 2 PM Final (October 17, 2023) - 6.30 PM. PTI AYG AH AH