India drawn against Togo in Davis Cup World Group I Play-offs next year

London, Oct 7 (PTI) India will play against Togo in the Davis Cup World Group I Play-offs to be held between January 31 and February 2 next year, according to the draw conducted by the International Tennis Federation (ITF) here on Monday.

The draw, which includes both World Group I and II play-offs, will see 52 nations compete in 26 home-and-away ties around the globe on either January 31-February 1 or February 1-2.

India will feature in the World Group I Play-offs with the dates to be determined by the home nation.

According to official Davis Cup website, the choice of ground for the tie between Indian and Togo will be decided by lot at a later stage.

Under competition format, if the nations competing against each other have never previously met or last time met before 1970 or if they last faced each other at a neutral venue, then the choice of ground is decided by lot.

India had lost to Sweden 0-4 in this year's World Group I tie in Stockholm in September.